8-Year-Old Boy Missing From Washington for 8 Months Is Found in Missouri

A boy who has been missing from Washington state since at least mid-June was found safe in Missouri, the FBI office in Seattle said Tuesday.

Authorities said 8-year-old Breadson John had vanished by June 17, when a welfare check at his home in Vancouver, Washington, just across the state line from Oregon, determined his absence, officials said.

On Feb. 17, Breadson was successfully recovered! Thank you to our partners for their hard work: @FBIKansasCity, Jasper County Sheriff's Office, and @VancouverPDUSA. https://t.co/ECgbwrxc8b pic.twitter.com/RkPbQdA6fx — FBI Seattle (@FBISeattle) February 22, 2023

According to NBC affiliate KGW of Portland, Oregon, the FBI discovered Breadson had been taken to Jasper County in August, a finding that led up to last week's recovery.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

After his disappearance, the FBI said he has ties or might visit Hawaii, Arizona, Washington or the Federated States of Micronesia.

On Friday, Breadson was found unharmed with the help of sheriff's deputies in Jasper County, Missouri, the FBI said. It wasn't clear what he was doing there, how he got there, or what he had been doing since June.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.