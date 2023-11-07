All national parks — including Yosemite and Yellowstone — will be free this Saturday

If you’ve been trying to find a reason to explore any of the country’s hundreds of national parks before the end of the year, you’re in luck: There’s still one more chance in 2023 to take advantage of the U.S. National Park Service’s “fee-free” days.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 — Veterans Day — all park entrance fees will be waived. The NPS will be offering no-cost admission to all of its parks, including Yellowstone, Yosemite, Grand Canyon, Everglades and Zion National Park. Click here for the full list of parks that will waive fees this Saturday.

The NPS said that the annual fee-free days are part of an effort to increase access to the parks as well as to "promote the advantages of outdoor recreation" to the public.

"National parks are really amazing places, and we want everyone to experience them," NPS director Chuck Sams said in a statement when the 2023 fee-free dates were first announced. "The entrance fee-free days encourage people to discover the beauty, history and inspiration awaiting them."

While the majority of national parks are free year-round in the U.S., around 100 of them normally have entrance fees ranging from $5 to $35 — fees that will be waived for all visitors this Saturday.