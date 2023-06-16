severe weather

An ‘angel on earth' and 11-year-old boy among those killed by tornado that flattened a Texas town

"She lived for this town," a relative of victim Becky Randall said

NBC Universal, Inc.

The tornado that destroyed a small city in the Texas Panhandle and killed three people claimed the life of a woman whose daughter-in-law said she was "an angel on earth."

Becky Randall, whom the Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office identified as one of the three victims of the twister that roared through the city of Perryton on Thursday, "was born and raised in this town."

"She lived for this town and the people in this town," Randall's daughter-in-law, Randi Cunningham, told NBC News.

The other victims were identified as 11-year-old Matthew Ramirez, who was at his family's trailer when he died, and Cindy Bransgrove, 67, who was at a food bank when she perished, the sheriff's office said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

severe weatherTexas
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us