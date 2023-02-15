US Military

Black Hawk Helicopter Crashes in Alabama, Killing 2

U.S. military officials said two people on board were killed

By Kimberly Chandler and Lolita C. Baldor

File photo of a U.S. Air Force Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk in Poland on Feb. 13, 2022.
Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A Black Hawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard crashed Wednesday in Alabama, killing everyone on board, a spokesman for the Madison County sheriff’s office said.

Investigator Brent Patterson said there were no survivors in the crash, but he was unsure how many were killed.

U.S. military officials said two people on board were killed. The U.S. officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an incident that was under investigation.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

US Military
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us