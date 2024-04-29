A beloved chef died suddenly on Saturday while running a marathon in Nashville, according to family and event organizers.

Joey Fecci, 26, was found unresponsive during a portion of the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series, according to marathon officials. Medical personnel performed CPR at the scene, and Fecci was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, WSMV, the NBC affiliate in Nashville, reported.

Fecci's family released a statement regarding their loved one's passing, calling him a "bright light of inspiration and positivity."

“It is with unbearable grief and immense sorrow that we share our dear and beloved Joey transitioned to the other side on Saturday April 27th. He was a bright light of inspiration and positivity to everyone that was blessed to cross paths with him,” Fecci’s family said. “He was a treasured son, brother, boyfriend, and friend to so many. He leaves behind a broken family that loves him so very much. A more detailed statement will follow.”

Fecci most recently worked at Yolan, a fine dining establishment in Nashville, but earlier trained at Spiaggia in Chicago, a prominent Italian restaurant that closed its doors in 2021. There, he worked alongside Chef Joe Flamm, his mentor, as well as restauranteurs Tony and Cathy Mantuano, according to an online GoFundMe fundraiser established following his passing.

"Joey's passion for food and wine was matched only by his dedication to fitness and running," a description on the fundraiser read, in part. "...Despite the immediate medical attention he received from the onsite medical team, Joey was unable to be revived, leaving behind a community deeply saddened by his loss."

In wake of Fecci's passing, a culinary scholarship will be established to support aspiring chefs who wish to follow in Fecci's footsteps and carry on his legacy of culinary excellence. Contributions can be made by visiting the GoFundMe page.

"Let us come together to support the next generation of chefs and honor Joey's remarkable spirit," the fundraiser page stated, in part.