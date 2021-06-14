Cancer

CNN's Christiane Amanpour Reveals She Has Ovarian Cancer

"I've had successful major surgery to remove it, and I'm now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis," the anchor told viewers Monday

By Elizabeth Chuck | NBC News

Angela Merkel Awarded The Fulbright Prize For International
NurPhoto

Veteran CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour told viewers Monday that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

"I've had successful major surgery to remove it, and I'm now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis, and I'm confident," she said. "I'm also fortunate to have health insurance through work and incredible doctors who are treating me.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Amanpour, 63, made her announcement from her home studio in London, returning to the airwaves after a four-week hiatus that she described as a "bit of a roller coaster" during which she received her diagnosis.

She said she was sharing her news "in the interest of transparency, but in truth, really, mostly, as a shoutout to early diagnosis."

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 17 hours ago

NATO Leaders Declare China a Global Security Challenge

Capitol Riot 2 hours ago

New US Intel Report Warns of More Violence by QAnon Followers

Read the full story here at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

CancerCNNChristiane Amanpour
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us