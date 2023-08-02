Documents in failed Hunter Biden plea agreement made public

The plea agreement that blew up last week during Hunter Biden's court appearance was made public Wednesday, revealing new information about the tax and gun charges involving the president's son.

The documents, which U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika made public at the request of NBC News, provide detailed accounts of the cases surrounding the criminal charges, with fact sets that were agreed to by Biden's lawyers and federal prosecutors in Delaware.

The plea deal called for Biden to plead guilty to two counts of failing to pay his taxes in return for prosecutors recommending a sentence of probation. A separate gun charge for illegally owning a Colt Cobra .38 Special handgun would have been dropped in two years if Biden honored the terms of what's known as a diversion agreement.

The deal wound up being scrapped — at least temporarily — because of questions the judge raised last week in court about the proposed agreements.

"These agreements are not straightforward and they contain some atypical provisions," Noreika said, including one that could theoretically protect Biden from other tax-related crimes.

Representatives for the Delaware U.S. Attorney's office and Biden did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

