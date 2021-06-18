Dozens of Women Sue Pornhub, Alleging It Published Nonconsensual Clips

More than 30 women sued Pornhub on Thursday, accusing it of violating federal sex trafficking laws, distributing child pornography, racketeering and other crimes.

The women in their suit say they were victims of sexual exploitation, rape and trafficking, and they were "victimized first by their original abuser, and then repeatedly by the defendants in this case." They allege MindGeek, Pornhub's parent company, is a criminal enterprise that uses nonconsensual content to "become the dominant online pornography company in the world."

Pornhub denied the allegations, calling them absurd and reckless.

"Pornhub has zero tolerance for illegal content and investigates any complaint or allegation made about content on our platforms," it said in a statement. "The allegations in today's complaint that Pornhub is a criminal enterprise that traffics women and is run like 'The Sopranos' are utterly absurd, completely reckless and categorically false."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.