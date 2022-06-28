Ghislaine Maxwell

Epstein Conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell Offered to Teach Yoga In Jail, Inmate Says Ahead of Sentencing

Maxwell, convicted for role in recruiting and grooming teenage girls to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein, is to be sentenced Tuesday.

By Tom Winter and Phil Helsel

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend de Grisogono Sponsors The 2005 Wall Street Concert Series Benefitting Wall Street Rising
Getty Images

As victims of convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell prepare to share their experiences of abuse and trauma at her sentencing hearing Tuesday, lawyers for Maxwell tried to make a case that she's been a positive influence on other jail inmates, offering to teach yoga and more.

Another inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center wrote in a letter submitted to the court that Maxwell also volunteered to teach English and help others get GED certificates.

The letter from the person in jail was submitted Sunday ahead of Maxwell's scheduled sentencing, where she faces decades in prison.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted in December of five federal sex trafficking charges related to her role in recruiting and grooming teenage girls sexually abused by convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

