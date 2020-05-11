Donald Trump

Fact Check: Trump Falsely Claims Virus Numbers ‘Going Down Almost Everywhere’

“Anybody that claims we’re on a downward trajectory nationally is out of touch with reality,” said one public health analyst

President Donald Trump, center, speaks to members of the media to address the nation about the coronavirus threat in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. With Trump are from l-r., National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, Vice President Mike Pence and CDC Director Robert Redfield.
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

President Donald Trump falsely claimed on Monday that coronavirus is abating in the U.S., despite data showing that the virus is on the rise in some states and a lack of testing that leaves experts unsure about infection rates elsewhere.

“Coronavirus numbers are looking MUCH better, going down almost everywhere. Big progress being made!” Trump tweeted Monday morning. The claim dovetails with the president’s push to reopen the country to try to restart the economy amid historic unemployment numbers, even as thousands of people die from the virus daily and researchers hike predicted death tolls.

“Anybody that claims we’re on a downward trajectory nationally is out of touch with reality,” said Dr. Irwin Redlener, the director of the Columbia University National Center for Disaster Preparedness and a public health analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpTrump administrationcoronavirus pandemic
