Five Years Later, Police Still Search for Missy Bevers' Killer

Sunday marks a grim anniversary in North Texas: the murder of 45-year-old Missy Bevers in Midlothian.

Five years ago, on April 18, 2016, someone killed Bevers at Creekside Church of Christ.

Surveillance video from inside the church shows a person dressed in “police tactical type clothing” inside the church before Bevers arrived to teach a fitness class.

Midlothian police say, in the past five years, investigators have received more than 3,000 tips from around the world and detectives have traveled across the state following leads.

The department has brought on a former federal agent who has the primary responsibility of looking at the Bevers case.

The person seen in the video is thought to be 5’8” and at the time had a distinctive walk.

“The suspect appears to have a unique walk or gait. The suspect's feet appear to turn outward away from the body, more predominantly on the right foot,” police said. “It is possible the gait was caused by a temporary condition, injury or other factor and the suspect may no longer exhibit this walk or gait.”

Police are also looking for more information about a car seen in video from the parking lot of a nearby business.

“The vehicle appears consistent with a 2010-2012 Nissan Altima, 2010-2012 Infinity G37 or similar vehicle,” police said. “The vehicle of interest is driving slowly around the closed business; the driver turns the lights off and on multiple times and then parks for a short time before exiting the parking lot.”

Police encourage anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Ellis County at 972-937-PAYS (7297) or the Midlothian Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 972-775-7634.