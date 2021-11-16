Frida Kahlo's ‘Diego y Yo' Set to Break Records at Auction

One of the last portraits by Frida Kahlo is set to break records on Tuesday.

Her 1949 self-portrait, titled “Diego y yo,” will be auctioned for the first time in over 30 years, and the starting price is $30 million. The painting will be auctioned at Sotheby’s Modern Evening Sale in New York on Tuesday night.

The painting is set to become the most valuable piece of Latin American artwork and could surpass the most valuable artwork by a woman.

Painted five years before her death, “Diego y yo” is considered to be Kahlo’s final self-portrait. The 11.7-inch by 8.8-inch oil painting shows a teary-eyed Kahlo with a portrait of her husband, Diego Rivera, embedded above her brow.

