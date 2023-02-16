An international travel nightmare unfolded at JFK Airport Thursday as a power outage closed a busy terminal at the New York City hub, halting flights in and out — and it appears likely it will continue into Friday.

Terminal 1 at the Queens airport experienced a power outage "caused by an electrical panel failure, which also caused a small isolated fire overnight that was immediately extinguished," according to the Port Authority. The group said that the outage was impacting the terminal's ability to accept inbound and outbound flights.

It's expected to take until around 9 a.m. Friday until service can be fully restored, as the Federal Aviation Administration said the terminal's ramp would be out of service until then. Meanwhile, passengers have been left stranded at the terminal — which serves international airlines — amid plenty of chaos and confusion.

"Not really sure what’s going on — no one is aware of the situation, at least that’s what it seems like," said frustrated passenger Anthony Russo, who was hoping to make it to London. "I had a lot planned, I was gonna see some friends and now I don’t know what the hell is happening."

As of Thursday evening, the airlines were writing out their flight cancellations by hand because the big electronic board was still out. They were giving passengers flyers, one of which from Lufthansa began "unfortunately, your flight was canceled."

"They canceled our flight, we have to go home and figure out what we have to do. I hope they’ll reimburse for the hotel and the connection I’m losing out on," said passenger Dina Salemo, hoping to get to Sicily. "What can I do, I just have to wait."

