’This Is Us’ Surprise Season 4 Guest Star Revealed: It's John Legend

When "This Is Us" returns, the Pearson family will be joined by one legendary guest star - John Legend.

"The Voice" coach will appear in the season four midseason premiere, his appearance first teased back in November as a "very special guest." In a promo that aired during the 2020 Golden Globes, Legend appears behind a piano.

"Lights and Shadow," the first "This Is Us" episode since November 2019, features Kevin (Justin Hartley) still on the search for romance. Meanwhile, Kate (Chrissy Metz) meets Toby's (Chris Sullivan) Crossfit friends and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) travels to Los Angeles to be with Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

The midseason finale of "This Is Us" introduced a new timeline and new drama. Viewers saw Rebecca lost on Thanksgiving, roughly a year in the future from the current present day. In that time, Randall and Kevin were not speaking.

Meanwhile, the present Thanksgiving had Rebecca and Randall clashing over Rebecca's memory struggles. Also in the present, Kate saw Toby's phone which included some not so great texts from his Crossfit friends about her.

"I feel you pulling away. Am I crazy?" Kate asks Toby in the teaser for the Tuesday, Jan. 14 episode of "This Is Us."

The promo that aired with the Golden Globes also has Randall with Rebecca and Miguel (Jon Huertas) in what looks like a doctor's office.

So, is Legend one of Toby's Crossfit friends? Does Randall meet him at a time of need? Does Rebecca find him? That remains to be seen.

In addition to Legend, other "This Is Us" guest stars include Omar Epps, Phylicia Rashad, Marsha Stephanie Blake and Timothy Omundson. Legend's other acting credits include "Soul Men", "La La Land," :Curb Your Enthusiasm", "American Dreams" and "Underground."

"This Is Us" airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

