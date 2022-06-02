real estate

Basement Home in Suburban Illinois Is Almost Entirely Underground. Take a Look

Built in 1951 in Deer Creek, the basement home went on sale May 17 for $35,000 and was purchased May 26 for $32,000

A home in Illinois, which is almost entirely underground, sold last week after being on the market for just nine days.

Built in 1951 in Deer Creek, the basement home went on sale May 17 for $35,000 and was purchased May 26 for $32,000, according to the Zillow listing.

With two bedrooms and one bathroom on 832 square feet, the house is located on a corner lot with an above-ground garage and shed.

Here's a look inside:

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Photos: Home Sold in Suburban Illinois Is Entirely Underground. Take a Look

This article tagged under:

real estateIllinoisdeer creek
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us