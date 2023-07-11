Husband arrested in death of wife who was found on the side of a Minnesota road

A Minnesota man was arrested Monday in connection with the death of his wife, more than two weeks after the woman’s body was found on the side of the road, officials said.

Angela Marie McClelland, 49, appeared to have been fatally struck by a vehicle, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said.

Her body was found shortly after 5 a.m. June 25 after someone saw what they thought was a body near an intersection off a highway in Fort Ripley Township, according to the sheriff's office.

On Monday her husband, Tony James McClelland, 47, was booked on charges of second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

He has not yet been charged, NBC affiliate KARE of Minneapolis reported.

The couple lived together in a home in Fort Ripley, a tiny community of less than 100 people around 50 miles north of St. Cloud, according to the sheriff's office. Online jail records show a court appearance is pending but did not list a date.

