Surfside condo collapse

LA Music Exec Identified as Victim of Surfside Condo Collapse

Theresa Velasquez had flown into Miami to visit her parents at the Surfside condo, both of whom also died in the collapse

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another victim was identified in the collapse of a 12-story Florida condominium that killed at least 97 people, authorities said Saturday.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release that Theresa Velasquez, 36, was a confirmed fatality in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo. Her body was recovered July 8.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

She becomes the 95th fatality identified in the collapse, police said.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

ICYMI: Future of Surfside Collapse Site, Inside Cuba's Efforts to Stop Protests

Doral 15 hours ago

30-35 People Injured After Repellent Attack at Miami International Mall

Velasquez was a Los Angeles-based executive for the Live Nation event promotion company. She had flown into Miami to visit her parents at the Surfside condo, both of whom also died in the collapse.

“Theresa was an impassioned leader at Live Nation, who elevated every project she was part of, at the same time breaking down barriers for women, and the LGBTQIA+ community,” the company said in a statement. “We will always remember and honor the impact she made, and will miss her dearly.”

The bodies of Julio and Angela Velasquez were recovered and identified earlier.

The recovery effort at the condo site is slowly winding down, with perhaps one more body still buried in the rubble. Work is now shifting toward determining what caused the oceanfront condo to come down.

A judge is also considering what should be done with the building site. An outright property sale, government purchase for construction of a memorial or a combination of both are among the suggestions.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Surfside condo collapseMiami-Dadelivenation
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us