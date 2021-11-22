LeBron James, Isaiah Stewart suspended for roles in Lakers-Pistons brawl originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

LeBron James was suspended for one game, while Isaiah Stewart was handed a two-game suspension for their roles in the Los Angeles Lakers-Detroit Pistons altercation Sunday night.

This marks the first suspension for James in his 19-year NBA career. Sunday's ejection was the second of his career.

James was assessed a Flagrant-2 foul and automatically ejected from Sunday's game in the third quarter after hitting Stewart in the face and leaving him with a bloody cut below his right eye.

The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. pic.twitter.com/im0o7fXeoI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2021

Stewart was also ejected after getting two technical fouls for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Things escalated as the Pistons big man began to charge at Lakers players multiple times before being restrained by other Pistons players and taken to the locker room.

Neither player spoke after Sunday's game but L.A. was able to come back from a 17-point deficit to win the game 121-116.

The Lakers will have to face the New York Knicks on Tuesday without James after he returned from an eight-game absence Friday due to an abdominal injury.

Without James, the Lakers have struggled to look like a playoff team and went 3-5 during those eight games.

LeBron and the Lakers will face the Pistons again on Sunday, Nov. 28.