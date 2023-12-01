Long-awaited ban on menthol cigarettes could be delayed into 2024, public health groups fear

A ban on menthol cigarettes has been in the works for more than a decade. Further delay means more harm to vulnerable groups including Black smokers, experts say

Menthol cigarettes
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The long-awaited ban on menthol cigarettes may not be announced by the end of the year, but pushed to 2024, according to officials from two national public health groups working to remove the products from the market.

Both requested anonymity to discuss the decision ahead of any announcement from the Biden administration. The delay could be announced as early as next week, they suggested.

Officials from the public health groups worry that the ban may be punted well into next year, perhaps even after the November presidential election.

One of the officials was “deeply concerned” that the ban would not be put into place before the 2024 election.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“Everything gets harder to do in an election year because people are distracted and bandwidth is stretched,” the official said.

The White House declined to comment.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

U.S. & World

Israel-Hamas War 1 hour ago

Israeli military analysts flagged Hamas plans to ‘start a war' before terror attack

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Judge rejects Trump's claim of immunity in his federal 2020 election prosecution

A study conducted by NYU College of Dentistry found several bacteria known to cause gum disease in e-cigarette users.
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us