Philadelphia's police commissioner Kevin Bethel says students from Northeast High School were waiting for a bus when three people emerged from a car and fired more than 30 shots.

Police say two students were critically wounded: one is a 16-year-old who was hit nine times. The others are in stable condition. Two buses were hit by gunfire, but there were no reports of passengers or the drivers being hurt.

A teen is fighting for his life after he was shot nine times while seven other teens are recovering following a mass shooting near a SEPTA bus in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The ordeal began around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Cottman and Rising Sun avenues where students from Northeast High School were waiting at a SEPTA bus stop. As the Route 18 bus pulled up at the stop, three people exited a car that was parked across the street outside a Dunkin' Donuts, pulled out their weapons and fired more than 30 shots, according to police.

Surveillance video of the shooting released by Philadelphia Police shows three hooded people getting out of a blue Hyundai Sonata with darkly tinted windows. The shooters have their guns pointed toward the area of the bus stop.

WANTED for shooting 8 juveniles on 3/6/24 at 7300 Rising Sun Ave. Suspects armed and dangerous - do not approach. If you have information on these suspects -please call or 215-686-TIPS(8477) or 911 pic.twitter.com/cspPIL5LLv — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) March 7, 2024

The three gunmen then run toward the bus stop as a bus is pulling up before they all turn around and run back into the blue car. The blue car then drives away.

Police said seven teen boys and a teen girl were shot. Two of the victims are 15 years old, five of the victims, including the teen girl, are 16 years old and one victim is 17 years old, according to police.

Six of the victims are stable while one of the 16-year-old boys who was shot nine times in the torso and another teenager are both listed in critical condition, police said.

Police said one of the gunmen was a thin man wearing a black balaclava style mask with a white Nike swoosh logo on the sides, a long black coat with white front and back North Face logos, black pants with solid white stripes down the sides and black New Balance sneakers with white logos and soles.

The second suspect is described as a thin man wearing a black face mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, high, white socks, black New Balance sneakers with white logos and soles and blue gloves.

The third suspect is described as a thin man wearing a black face mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and light gray sneakers with a dark gray design or logo on the sides and soles that are dark gray on the sides and yellow on the bottom.

Monique Braxton, deputy chief of communications for the Philadelphia School District, said the shooting occurred near Crossan Elementary, which was dismissing students at the time but pulled them back inside and locked down. It later got an all-clear from police.

A SEPTA official told NBC Philadelphia the bus was struck by gunfire though no one who was on the bus was injured. That bus is being held at a terminal for further investigation.

Violence near SEPTA properties

The incident was the fourth shooting near a SEPTA property in the past four days with a total of 11 juveniles shot in the city since Monday, according to officials.

Tuesday's shooting occurred around 6:35 p.m. when police said a verbal argument and then a physical fight began. One of the two passengers exited, turned and fired two shots from a 9 mm handgun, hitting a man later identified as 37-year-old Carmelo Drayton. He died shortly afterward at a hospital.

The shooter, who officials said was wearing one of the kinds of masks not allowed on the transit system, fled. Authorities were investigating possible motive, and no other injuries were reported.

On Monday, a 17-year-old student was killed and four other people were wounded when gunfire erupted at a bus stop. The victims included two women who were riding on a bus.

And on Sunday, around 11:30 p.m., a 27-year-old man was killed by another passenger moments after they both got off a bus. Witnesses said the two had argued, but a motive remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings, Frank Vanore, deputy commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department, said Wednesday.

City officials were on the scene of the most recent shooting involving a SEPTA property where 8 Philadelphia students were shot when over 30 shots were fired into a large crowd. Officials are vowing to use every tool in their arsenal to keep children safe when traveling to and from school as now 11 students have been shot in the last three days. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville has details.

City leaders react to the shooting

Mayor Cherelle Parker, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, District Attorney Larry Krasner, School District Superintendent Tony Watlington and SEPTA Police Chief Charles Lawson all addressed the mass shooting during a press conference early Wednesday evening.

"The purpose of our being here today is to inform you all that enough is enough," Mayor Parker said. "That every law enforcement partner that we have here in the city of Philadelphia is actively engaged in working together to ensure that every resource that is needed is readily available so that the work can be done to solve crimes."

Commissioner Bethel was passionate while speaking about Wednesday's shooting as well as the recent violence.

“It’s hard to sit here in three days and have 11 juveniles shot who are going and coming from school. The cowardly acts that we’ve seen over the last three days are unacceptable," Bethel said. “The downstream impacts if we do not address gun violence and we do not address guns is what we see today.”

Bethel also said his department would be "ramping up" their resources in the aftermath of the violence.

“We cannot ignore what we’re seeing over the last three days. I will not sit here and people call me and tell me what I should or should not be doing," Bethel said. "This is what we see when we give guns in the hands of juveniles and what they do with them. Telling kids they should not carry guns because they’re scared. Really? This is the end results of what we see. So we’re going to work hard and continue with the men and women behind me and my team to get these guns off the street and stop this from happening.”

Bethel also had a message for parents of kids involved in the violence.

"Go in those rooms and look under those tables and look in those closets and get those guns out of the house. Because at the end of the day many of those kids are coming from the same communities of where they’re shooting in," Bethel said. "And they know who they are."

Bethel called on parents as well as communities to help end the violence.

"We can’t do this by ourselves," he said. "We need the community, we need parents to get engaged in what their young people are doing. They’re looking at drill rap. They’re looking at TV. They’re doing all these things and putting themselves on social media. And then getting fired up and engaged and then coming out here to shoot. Small beefs. Small beefs on social media."

Parker said city leaders would use "every legal tool in the toolbox" to provide safety for Philadelphia residents.

“You need to know that we are going to do everything that we can to ensure your public health and safety and we don’t apologize for using every legal and constitutional tool in our tool belts in order to get that done," Parker said.

Towards the end of the press conference, NBC10's Aaron Baskerville asked Mayor Parker if one of those "tools" would include implementing stop and frisk. Commissioner Kevin Bethel intervened before Parker answered.

“Is this the moment? Is this the moment in time to talk about that? Is this the moment in time? We’re talking about the work we need to do to deal with the issues we have," Bethel said. "We have 11 children shot today. This is not about stop and frisk. This is not about that right now. This is about what we’re going to do as a city to address the violence that we’re seeing now.”

Commissioner Bethel also responded to @ABaskerville10 after he asked Mayor Parker a question about stop and frisk towards the end of the press conference. Full story HERE: https://t.co/HcEwcYBffV pic.twitter.com/bNv4wbFslP — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) March 7, 2024

The most recent shooting occurred only a few hours after Chief Lawson said they were cracking down on crime amid the violence near SEPTA properties. Lawson referenced his earlier press conference while speaking about the mass shooting.

“I will let those comments stand on their own but much of what I said stands and you’re seeing the effort of that now," Lawson said.

Krasner, meanwhile, spoke about the traumatic impact of Wednesday's shooting on the entire school community.

"This does not just kill and harm the people who were struck with the bullets. This is a devastating, disabling, horrifying event for every child who was out here," Krasner said. "Every child who goes to that school. Every parent whose child goes to that school. Every person who rides public transit. And the city lives by its schools and it lives by its public transit.”

'A tight-knit community'

Northeast High School (NEHS) is more than a mile from where the shooting took place and the largest public high school in the city with more than 3,000 students.

Starting Thursday, March 7, NEHS will operate on a virtual learning schedule for the rest of the week, according to Philadelphia School District officials.

"Ours is a tight-knit community, and I know this is difficult news to receive. I personally am devastated by this afternoon’s senseless act of violence that has greatly impacted our students and families," Omar Crowder, the principal of NEHS, said in a statement. "Please know that the mental and physical safety of students is our top priority. NEHS will continue to partner with the district to improve the physical, social and emotional safety of NEHS students and young people across the city."

Dr. Watlington said resources will be available for students at the high school through the District’s Emergency Crisis Response Team of the Office of Prevention and Intervention.

“We are just absolutely heartbroken and angry that innocent children walking home from school would be impacted by gun violence. We agree with the mayor. Enough is enough," Watlington said. "We will have trained crisis professionals at Northeast High School tomorrow to provide support to our students and families as they process this horrific, unconscionable act of violence.”

If you have any information on the incident, please call 911 immediately or submit an anonymous tip to 215-686-TIPS.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

