Massachusetts Court Grants Temporary Protection Order Against Actor Ezra Miller

A Massachusetts mother has been granted a temporary order of protection on behalf of her 12-year-old child against Ezra Miller, the 29-year-old actor who stars in the upcoming Warner Bros. superhero movie “The Flash.”

The court order, issued Wednesday by the Greenfield District Court in Massachusetts and seen by NBC News, said it “was issued without advance notice because the Court determined that there is a substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment.”

The order does not contain any allegations against Miller.

The mother, who spoke on the condition that their names be withheld out of privacy concerns, said she and her child met Miller in February through an acquaintance. She said Miller first seemed friendly but that she soon grew suspicious of Miller’s relationship with her child. She said she told the judge that Miller offered to buy the child gifts, including a horse, even after she rejected Miller’s earlier offers.

