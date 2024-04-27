Over 100 arrested during protests at Northeastern University

Around 100 people have been arrested as police break up the pro-Palestinian encampments at Northeastern University on Saturday morning.

Students had been preparing for a raid overnight as Police gathered inside Shillman Hall earlier this morning, then came out and started to spread out around the centennial common, telling protesters to go home. But their chants just keep getting louder.

Police and protesters face each other at a pro-Palestinian encampment at Northeastern University on Saturday, April 27, 2024. ()

Moving trucks arrived on scene to assist the police.

Northeastern University has called the demonstration a violation of the student code of conduct, but many students have said they are willing to face discipline from the school as they call for a ceasefire in Gaza and divesting from companies with ties to Israel.

”The quads on Northeastern’s Boston campus are reserved by the division of Student Life for scheduled university events. Students currently demonstrating on Centennial Quad do not have authorization and are in violation of the Code of Student Conduct. Those who are not affiliated with Northeastern are trespassing. The university will take action accordingly.” said the University administration.

As Boston police arrested pro-Palestinian protesters at Northeastern University Saturday morning, student Alina Caudle spoke out in defense of the demonstration, which she said was peaceful, organized by students and on the right side of history.

The anti-war protest was peaceful and organized by students, said Northeastern sophomore Alina Caudle. She said the vast majority of people participating were students and decried the university for claiming otherwise and supporting the arrest of students.

"It shouldn't be a partisan issue, it should be simple. We don't want innocent lives to be lost. We don't want children to be killed and buried in mass graves," she said.

Mass State Police said 102 people were arrested and face trespassing and disorderly conduct charges and are being transported to the Suffolk County House of Correction to be booked and processed.

Northeastern University released a statement on Saturday morning through social media saying approximately 100 people had been detained and the ones without a university ID were arrested.

Videos from the demonstration appeared to show counter-protesters holding an Israeli flag chanting “Kill the Jews.” It was unclear if anyone else took part in the chant throughout the demonstration.

Police have previously ordered anyone without a school ID to leave the protest.