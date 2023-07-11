Murder suspect with ‘survivalist skills' escapes Pennsylvania jail following previous multi-state manhunt

An inmate suspected in several crimes including the murder of a New York woman escaped from a Pennsylvania jail using tied together bed sheets, triggering a massive multi-agency manhunt and warnings from officials that he is "very dangerous" and should not be approached.

Michael Charles Burham, 34, was discovered missing from the recreation area of the Warren County Jail early Friday morning. He "elevated himself" onto a piece of exercise equipment and left the yard through a metal gated roof, said Cecile Stelter, a spokesperson for Warren County, at a Friday afternoon news conference. He then used bed sheets that he tied together to climb down to the ground.

Staff realized Burham was missing minutes after his escape, Stelter said, noting that he was under video surveillance while in the recreation area.

"He is considered dangerous by his past actions," she said. "And the public is asked not to approach him, but if they see anything unusual to call 911."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police told reporters Sunday it is “entirely likely” that Burham is armed, and that people should not approach him if they see him.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com