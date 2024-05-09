North Lauderdale

Man arrested in 2023 shooting of 23-year-old man in North Lauderdale

Nearly a year after the fatal incident, police identified 21-year-old Anthony Lemons as the shooter

By NBC6 and Maria Fernanda Toledo

NBC 6

A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a 23-year-old man in a North Lauderdale apartment in 2023.

Taris Jackson died at the hospital after being shot in the stomach on March 27, 2023, around 12:40 p.m. in an apartment in the 7400 block of Southwest 10th Court.

Nearly a year after the fatal incident, police identified 21-year-old Anthony Lemons as the shooter. He was taken into custody in March and has since been arrested.

Anthony Lemons
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Lemons is facing one count each of second-degree murder, resisting an officer without violence, probation violation and multiple gun-related charges.

Lemons pleaded not guilty on May 7 and is having an arraignment hearing Thursday, according to court documents.

This article tagged under:

North Lauderdale
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us