Man arrested in 2023 shooting of 23-year-old man in North Lauderdale

A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a 23-year-old man in a North Lauderdale apartment in 2023.

Taris Jackson died at the hospital after being shot in the stomach on March 27, 2023, around 12:40 p.m. in an apartment in the 7400 block of Southwest 10th Court.

Nearly a year after the fatal incident, police identified 21-year-old Anthony Lemons as the shooter. He was taken into custody in March and has since been arrested.

Anthony Lemons

Lemons is facing one count each of second-degree murder, resisting an officer without violence, probation violation and multiple gun-related charges.

Lemons pleaded not guilty on May 7 and is having an arraignment hearing Thursday, according to court documents.