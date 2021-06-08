Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Pearl Harbor Gates Locked During Possible Security Incident

HONOLULU, HI - DECEMBER 04: The view of the Nimitz Gate sign at the entrance to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on December 4, 2019 in Honolulu,
Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

A “potential security incident” at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has prompted the base's gates to be closed, the U.S. military said Tuesday.

The base did not elaborate on the nature of the incident. Everyone on the base is being told to shelter in place.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

The base said in a news release that tours to the USS Arizona Memorial have been suspended for now. It's directing vehicles to limit their travel on roadways and to yield to emergency vehicles.

U.S. & World

Congress 3 hours ago

Biden Seeks New Coalition for Infrastructure Bill as Talks With Key GOP Senators Fall Apart

US Economy 31 mins ago

Senate Passes Bill to Boost US Tech Industry, Counter Rivals

The military said an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-HickamUS Military
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us