Prince Harry, Meghan to Give Up ‘Royal Highness’ Titles

Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will no longer use the titles "royal highness" or receive public funds after a deal was struck for them to step aside as senior royals.

The Sussexes "will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."

In a statement Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II said she was pleased that “together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family.”

A statement from Her Majesty The Queen.https://t.co/ZAPC5ARUup — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 18, 2020

The palace says the couple will repay some 2.4 million pounds ($3.1 million) of taxpayers' money that was spent renovating their home near Windsor Castle.