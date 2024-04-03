Rep. Lauren Boebert undergoes surgery for blood clot in leg

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert underwent surgery Tuesday after a blood clot was found in her leg, and she has been diagnosed with a vascular condition, her campaign said Tuesday night.

The “acute blood clot” was found during a CT scan following swelling in her upper left leg, her campaign said in a statement, according to NBC News.

Boebert, R-Colo., said that it won’t affect her ability to do her job as a member of Congress and that she is expected to make a full recovery.

Boebert was diagnosed with May-Thurner Syndrome, which is a vascular condition that can cause blood clots.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“I’m looking forward to making a full recovery and getting back to Congress to continue fighting for Colorado,” she said in a statement.

The clot was found Monday and surgery was performed Tuesday morning at the UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, the campaign statement said.

Boebert, a member of the far right of the Republican Party, beat five-term Republican Rep. Scott Tipton in 2020 to first win office. She is serving her second term after a narrow victory against a Democrat in 2022.

She announced in December that she would seek re-election in a different district of Colorado from the one that had sent her to Congress, one she has never previously represented.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: