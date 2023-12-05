USPS

See all the 2023 holiday postage stamps from USPS 

'Tis the season for festive mail!

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

Holiday postage stamps from the United States Postal Service are back in time for the joyous season.

USPS unveiled 14 festive stamps that are inclusive of various religions and backgrounds. Some of the stamps available are more generic with designs such as winter animals, holiday elves and snowy florals.

The newest in the stamps collection include USPS's winter woodland animals and snow globes. The animal pack features four "beloved" animals from the woods of North America: a deer, fox, rabbit and owl. The snow globe stamps feature a snowman, Santa, a reindeer and a decorated Christmas tree.

USPS's newest holiday stamps. Courtesy of USPS
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The iconic returning stamps include poinsettias, holiday elves, snowy beauty flowers, two Hanukkah options, two Kawanzaa options, Virgin and Child, Day of the Dead, Our Lady of Guápulo, Eid greetings and Diwali.

All these stamps go for 66¢ (multiple stamp designs $13.20) except for the poinsettia stamps, which are international and cost $1.50 ($15.00).

USPS is anticipating a busy shipping season and in order to get ahead of any potential delays, the mail service company is offering a new option this year called USPS Ground Advantage. It provides a simple yet reliable way to ship packages on certain dates, with delivery between two to five days.

U.S. & World

US Military 22 mins ago

Sen. Tommy Tuberville says he's ending blockade of most military nominees

Lionel Messi 38 mins ago

Lionel Messi named Time's Athlete of the Year for 2023

USPS also said there will be no holiday peak or demand surcharges this year to allow customers to accurately budget shipping costs.

Once the holiday season is over, USPS will officially set its sights on 2024 stamp designs.

This article tagged under:

USPS
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us