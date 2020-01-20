Shooting at Kansas City Club Leaves 2 Dead, 15 Believed Injured, Police Say

A shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri, left two dead and more than a dozen people injured, the Kansas City Police Department said early Monday morning.

The incident happened at 9ine Ultra Lounge, which is located at 4802 Noland Road in Kansas City, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, officials said.

A KSHB reporter tweeted a video of crews responding to the scene.

BREAKING: @kcpolice & @CityOfIndepMO police on scene of a shooting at a nightclub on Highway 40 off South Noland Road. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/uLgzLtgfLM — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) January 20, 2020

Two people were killed in the shooting, and officials believe 15 other people were injured in the shooting and taken to nearby hospitals.

The suspect is believed to be one of the people killed in the shooting, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

This article will be updated as more information is made available.