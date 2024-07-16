Spirit Airlines forecasts bigger quarterly loss as revenue falls short of expectations

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Brandon Bell | Getty Images
  • Spirit Airlines said Tuesday it would post a deeper-than-expected loss for the last quarter because of revenue that came in short of its expectations.

Shares of the budget airline were down about 6 % in extended trading after the airline released its investor update in a securities filing.

