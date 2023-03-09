SunnyD

SunnyD Introduces New Hard Seltzer That Is Sure to Make You Nostalgic

SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will be available in most states

By Angela Fortuna

It's SunnyD like you've never seen before.

The Connecticut-based company just announced its newest drink - the SunnyD Vodka Seltzer and they promise it'll have you feeling nostalgic for those bright, carefree days.

"We have developed something we know adult SunnyD fans and hard seltzer enthusiasts alike will be proud to enjoy," said Ilene Bergenfeld, chief marketing officer of the Harvest Hill Beverage Company, which owns SunnyD.

When Will SunnyD Vodka Seltzer be Available in Stores?

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The drink "created by popular demand" will be available starting this Saturday, March 11. They'll come in packs of four and will retail for $9.99.

What's in SunnyD's Vodka Seltzer?

The new alcoholic drink is made with real fruit juice, vodka and is gluten-free. It's also only 95 calories a can, SunnyD said.

U.S. & World

US government 6 hours ago

President Biden Lays Out His Budget Plan, Challenges GOP to Follow Suit

Afghanistan 36 mins ago

Veterans Testify of ‘Catastrophic' Impact of Afghan Collapse

SunnyD's tangy orange hard seltzer contains 4.5% alcohol by volume.

"We crafted SunnyD Vodka Seltzer to have the same great orange taste as the SunnyD our fans know and love," the company said in a news release.

SunnyD
Credit: SunnyD

Where Can I Buy SunnyD Vodka Seltzer?

SunnyD Vodka Seltzer is available in most states and can soon be found at your local Walmart.

The drink is made with a natural sweetener and it's best served cold.

The brand was first developed in 1963 when two Florida dads looked around an orange grove, and thought, "good, but we can do better." The pair created SunnyD and a legend was born, the company said.

The brand grew in popularity in the 1990s and landed a dedicated fan base. More recently, SunnyD has seen increased popularity since 2019.

This article tagged under:

SunnyDAlcoholic beverages
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us