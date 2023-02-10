Throwing a party is never cheap. With food prices rising more than 10% over the past year, people prepping for Super Bowl LVII parties should plan ahead.

Your Super Bowl party might cost less than you think despite inflation being on the rise.

Here’s how much some of your Super Bowl favorites will cost this year:

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Chicken wings

Name a better combination than American football and chicken wings.

With more people gathering for the big game this year, the National Chicken Council projects that Americans will eat 1.45 billion chicken wings during Super Bowl weekend, a 2% increase from last year, which comes out to about 84 million more wings.

Whole chicken wings cost $2.82 per pound at U.S. major retail stores this week, according to the USDA. This cost is down from $3.87 per pound this time last year.

It looks like wings will still be king this year.

Ground beef

Extra lean ground beef is selling for $5.68 per pound this week, a roughly 14% drop in price compared to last year, according to the USDA.

Avocados

Chipotle may still be charging extra for guacamole, but the good news is that the national average price of avocado is $0.95 per pound, down from $1.24 per pound last year.

What Super Bowl Staples Cost More This Year?

While filling up on wings and guac won't break your wallet, think twice about what party beverages to put in your cooler.

Here are some drinks that are pricier than before:

Beer:

Beer is 11% more expensive than last year, according to a recent Wells Fargo Super Bowl Food Report. Wine is only up 4%, making it a good alternative to beer this year.

Soft drinks:

Soft drinks prices are up 25% due to ingredients and shipping costs, but prices for two-liter bottles remain affordable at $2.13 each, the report shows.

Salmon Jellos? What? Look back at the odd Super Bowl foods we used to eat.