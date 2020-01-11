NBC

The Americas to Star in NBC Nature Series ‘The New World’

NBC said Saturday it’s ordered a 10-part series, “The New World,” that will explore the wilderness and wildlife of North, Central and South America

Lance King/Getty Images

The Americas are getting the star treatment.

NBC said Saturday it’s ordered a 10-part series, “The New World,” that will explore the wilderness and wildlife of North, Central and South America. It’s set to air in 2024.

“We aim to launch this ambitious show straight out of the closing ceremony of the Olympics,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy told a TV critics meeting Saturday.

U.S. & World

Iran 2 hours ago

Under Pressure, Iran Admits It Shot Down Jetliner by Mistake

storms 16 mins ago

Storms Sweep Across Southern U.S., Death Toll Rises to 10

The series promises to take viewers on a journey across the land mass that is "home to the greatest variety of life on the planet,” NBC said in a release.

Veteran producer Mike Gunton (“Life,” “Planet Earth II") is making the series for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NBC
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us