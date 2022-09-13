Capitol Riot

Trump-Appointed Judge Convicts 3 Jan. 6 Defendants, But Acquits 2 of Them on Obstruction Charge

Patrick McCaughey, Tristan Stevens and David Mehaffie were found guilty on most, but not all, of the charges against them

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday handed down verdicts in the trial of three Jan. 6 defendants that could have a major impact on the trajectory of Capitol attack prosecutions going forward.

Patrick McCaughey, Tristan Stevens and David Mehaffie were found guilty on most, but not all, of the charges against them.

The three men had appeared for a bench, or nonjury, trial before U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, a Donald Trump appointee who is the only federal judge in Washington, D.C., who has acquitted a Jan. 6 defendant.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotDonald Trump
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us