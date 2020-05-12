Twitter

Twitter Employees Can Work From Home Forever, CEO says

Twitter's new policy comes as businesses across the nation are struggling to adapt to social distancing guidelines

Jack Dorsey arrives to attend the "Tech for Good" Summit at Hotel de Marigny on May 15, 2019 in Paris, France.
Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images

Twitter will allow employees to work from home for as long as they want, according to NBC News.

Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey told his employees Tuesday that many of them will be allowed to work from home in perpetuity, even after the coronavirus pandemic ends, according to a Twitter spokesperson.

In an email, first obtained by BuzzFeed News, Dorsey said it was unlikely that Twitter would open its offices before September and that all in-person events would be cancelled for the remainder of the year.

Twitter's new policy comes as businesses across the nation are struggling to adapt to social distancing guidelines and rethinking how they will operate in a post-pandemic world.

Read the full story at NBC News.com.

