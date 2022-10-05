US Citizen Killed in Gunfire in Turks and Caicos Islands

The American was killed Sunday when people whom police described as “armed criminals” opened fire into a vehicle returning from an excursion

Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force
Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force via Facebook

An American tourist visiting the Turks and Caicos Islands and two other people were killed in a series of shootings in the British overseas territory Sunday, police said.

The U.S. citizen, who was not publicly identified, died after people Police Commissioner Trevor Botting described as “armed criminals” fired indiscriminately into a vehicle at 6 p.m.

Another person from a local business was also killed, and three other people were wounded, Botting said at a news conference Monday.

A third body, that of a man, was found later. Investigators think he was one of the attackers and that he was killed by police in a shootout, Botting said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us