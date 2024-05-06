US soldier detained in Russia, officials say

A U.S. soldier was detained in Russia last week, a U.S. Army spokesperson said in a statement.

He had been stationed in South Korea and traveled to Russia on his own and not on official business, according to four U.S. officials.

The soldier is accused of stealing from a woman, the officials said.

The soldier was detained on May. 2, U.S. Army spokesperson Cynthia O. Smith, said in a statement.

In a statement, Smith said that the soldier was apprehended in Vladivostok, Russia "on charges of criminal misconduct."

"The Russian Federation notified the U.S. Department of State of the criminal detention in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations," Smith said. "The Army notified his family and the U.S. Department of State is providing appropriate consular support to the Soldier in Russia. Given the sensitivity of this matter, we are unable to provide additional details at this time.."

Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said he is "deeply concerned" by reports that a soldier was detained in Russia.

"Putin has a long history of holding American citizens hostage," McCaul said in a post shared on X. "A warning to all Americans—as the State Department has said, it is not safe to travel to Russia."

The soldier, who officials did not name, is one of a number of Americans detained in Russia, including several civilians.

Arrests of Americans in Russia have increased as the relationship between the two countries has sunk to Cold War lows, The Associated Press reported. The U.S. has accused Russia of targeting Americans and using them as bargaining chips, according to the AP.

Among the most prominent U.S. citizens to be detained are Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was jailed last March, and former Marine Paul Whelan, who was arrested in 2018. The U.S. government has said that both Gershkovich and Whelan are wrongfully detained.

WNBA star Brittney Griner spent 10 months in Russian penal colonies for drug-related charges but was released in a rare prisoner exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in 2022.

This is a developing story.

