WATCH: University of Minnesota Dance Team goes viral after epic ‘Dream On' routine at National Championships

The University of Minnesota Dance Team just went viral for an absolutely unbelievable dance routine.

This past weekend, the team took home its 22nd national title for Pom at the College Dance Team National Championships. But it's not the Pom routine that is splashed across Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

Instead, it was the team's Jazz routine, which earned second place at the contest, NBC affiliate KARE reported. The Ohio State Dance team's routine to Frank Sinatra's "My Way" won the gold.

Minnesota's routine, set to Aerosmith's popular "Dream On" song, alludes to the school's 2004 team, which performed to the same song at the National Championships 20 years prior.

The 2024 version of the routine stunned social media, gathering millions of views from college dance fans and beyond. The routine even captured the attention of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

This is badass. https://t.co/e0aJscEgrH — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 14, 2024

"This is badass," Walz wrote on X, above a video of the routine.

Dozens of other videos posted to TikTok shared the same sentiment.

"How did they land an axel on one foot and then continue a turn sequence?!!," one comment said, followed by another that said, "Those turns are so synchronized! That is so difficult with a group this size."

"Help, I can't stop watching this," another video says, showing a clip of the unbelievable synchronization.

You can see a video of Minnesota's full routine -- and hear the crowd go wild -- below.