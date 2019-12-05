Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson Is Still Using Pot, Just Isn’t Smoking It

His spokeswoman told The Associated Press in an email that Nelson hasn't given up cannabis, pointing out there are different ways to consume it

Willie Nelson
Getty Images

It's still all going to pot. 

Willie Nelson may have given up smoking, but he hasn't stopped using marijuana.

While in San Antonio last week for two performances, the 86-year-old country music legend told KSAT TV that in an effort to take better care of himself, he no longer smokes.

U.S. & World

John Lewis 10 hours ago

US Rep. John Lewis of Georgia Says He Has Pancreatic Cancer

Monsey Stabbing 3 hours ago

What We Know About Suspect in NY Hanukkah Stabbing

Nelson, a longtime marijuana advocate, said he "started smoking cedar bark, went from that to cigarettes to whatever."

The "It's All Going to Pot" singer, who owns a company that sells marijuana products, says: "I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful."

His spokeswoman, Elaine Schock, told The Associated Press in an email Wednesday that Nelson hasn't given up cannabis, and she points out there are different ways to consume it.

"That said," she said, "Willie does what he wants, when he wants, when it comes to smoking."

One thing though Nelson won't be giving up is touring.

"I love the bus," he said. "This is my home."

This article tagged under:

Willie Nelsonmarijuana
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us