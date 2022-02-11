Wordle Helps Police Find Illinois Woman Held Hostage by Armed Intruder

After an 80-year-old woman from Lincolnwood didn't send her daily Wordle score to family, those close to her notified police, who found the woman held captive by an armed intruder inside her home, according to authorities.

Along with failing to share her results from the online word puzzle, Denyse Holt didn't respond to texts or calls on Sunday, according to Lincolnwood Deputy Police Chief Travis Raypole, which prompted her daughters to ask neighbors to check on the home.

Holt's car was there, but she didn't answer the door, police said.

In response to a call from the neighbors, police did a well-being check at about 9:40 p.m. in the 4600 block of Morse Avenue. Upon arrival, police said officers located a broken window on the first floor of the single family home with blood on the scene.

Police said Holt had woken up to find James Davis, 32, of Chicago, armed with scissors, demanding she "provide him assistance."

An investigation found that Davis had taken off his clothes in the early morning hours on Sunday due to what police believe to be a mental health crisis, then broke into Holt's home while naked.

After threatening Holt, police said Davis collected all telephones and cell phones within the residence so she couldn't communicate with anyone.

Police found Holt in the basement held against her will for about 17 hours, officials said. She was taken to safety and was reported to be physically unharmed.

Subsequently, police found Davis armed with "several knives" in a bedroom on the second floor. Officials said police attempted to take Davis into custody by deploying a taser, but it was unsuccessful.

The regional SWAT and NIPAS teams were called in and apprehended the man just before 3 a.m. Monday, police said.

Davis is being charged with several felony offenses, including Home Invasion with a Dangerous Weapon, Aggravated Kidnapping While Armed With a Dangerous Weapon and Aggravated Assault Against a Peace Officer.