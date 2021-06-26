New Makeshift Memorial For The Unaccounted In Surfside Collapse After First One Closed Off

A new makeshift memorial for the 159 people that remain unaccounted for at the Champlain Towers South collapse is up on the corner of Byron Avenue and 93rd Street in Surfside.

It started with just one bouquet of flowers.

Then surfside residents dropped off more flowers and hung up t-shirts with the names of those unaccounted for, along with their unit numbers.

“The hope is people can find this as a place of comfort,” said Dana Kulvin, one of the organizers of the memorial.

A second makeshift memorial has also formed at nearby Byron & 93rd@nbc6 pic.twitter.com/NiwP6KVvM9 — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) June 26, 2021

Another makeshift memorial on 88th Street and Harding Avenue that is closer to the scene has been closed off to the public due to concerns over the air quality in the area.