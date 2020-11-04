Gimenez Claims Victory in Congressional Race Over Mucarsel-Powell

In one of the most closely watched Congressional races across the country, former Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is claiming victory over incumbent Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Gimenez, a Republican who had aligned himself more with President Donald Trump in recent weeks of the campaign, had a 52 percent to 48 percent lead over the first term Democrat with 100 percent of precincts reporting Wednesday morning.

U.S. House District 26 100% reporting

While the District 26 race had not officially been called, Gimenez declared himself the winner in front of supporters in Coral Gables Tuesday night.

"As far as Congress is concerned, this is a new challenge for me," Gimenez said. "Today was a rejection of extremism. Today was a rejection of partisanship. Today was a rejection of socialism and the evils of socialism and communism. That’s not just rhetoric, it’s true."

Gimenez labeled his opponent as the "most partisan" member of Congress and vowed to work with both parties for the district, which includes parts of Southwest Miami-Dade as well as the Florida Keys and the Everglades.

"I’m going to roll up my sleeves and I’m going to work with our colleagues to bring solutions, bring result, to the people of Miami-Dade and also the people of this country," he said.

Mucarsel-Powell's campaign released a statement saying it is "waiting for all the votes to be counted."

"This election has seen historic levels of turnout in Florida and across the nation. What we are seeing now is our democratic process at work," the statement went on to say. "I look forward to a final result when all the votes have been counted and everyone's voice has been heard."

Those who attended a party for Mucarsel-Powell in Wynwood said the district may have shifted.

"These are folks that may have voted for (former President) Obama in 2012 and may have gone as far as to vote for (Andrew) Gillum in 2018, but there is a messaging around socialism and the economy," said former state senator Dwight Bullard, who currently serves as political director of the New Florida Majority.

The district, created in 2012, has flipped from Democrat to Republican before going back to Democrat with Mucarsel-Powell's victory in 2018.

As a freshman in Congress, Mucarsel-Powell sat on the House Judiciary Committee and participated in the president‘s impeachment trial while also visiting the Homestead shelter for unaccompanied children, insisting the federal government treat immigrant children better.

Gimenez has spent his life in public service, as a former Miami firefighter and Fire Chief, city manager, county commissioner and mayor since 2011.

The politics of the coronavirus continued to be a huge campaign issue - with Powell insisting Gimenez‘s response was, and continues to be, a disaster.

He disagrees.

“Dr. Birx, Dr. Fauci, they have congratulated me for what we have done here in Miami-Dade and use Miami-Dade as a model for the rest of the nation. So, frankly she does not know what she’s talking about,” Gimenez said.