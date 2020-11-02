Postal Agents Sweep Mail Facilities For Undelivered Ballots

Days after dozens of undelivered ballots were found sitting in a post office near Homestead, NBC 6 has learned agents with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General planned a sweep of other mail facilities for ballots.

While the details of the sweep were not made available, NBC 6 was told the checks would continue past election day.

At Miami-Dade's elections headquarters in Doral, the supervisor of elections remained confident the issue wasn’t widespread.

“They have also assured me that as of late as this morning, that all 67 postal facilities within Miami-Dade County would receive the same sweep and all ballots would be returned to our office," Christina White said Monday.

On Friday, 48 ballots were found after video recorded by a postal worker surfaced.

Over the weekend, elections officials said more than half of the ballots were delivered to voters, and the remaining ones belonged to folks who already voted in-person, or had been filled out and were delivered to the headquarters

State Rep. Kionne McGhee, who is running for county commissioner, first raised the issue and held a protest on Saturday.

“The ballot is the one thing that makes all of us equal and to remove the ballot from anyone of us creates an unequal playing field," McGhee said.

The incident drew the attention of the Miami-Dade state Attorney, who called on the post office to make sure ballots didn’t go undelivered.

As of late Monday, it was unclear if the two sides talked or how many facilities had been checked.

“To their credit, they immediately had the OIG visit the location. They gave us every assurance that every ballot that were in that the ballots were delivered to us and the voters they were destined for," White said.

It's unclear how the sweeps would go past Tuesday seeing as mail-in ballots have to be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to count.

The postal service and the OIG would not answer questions or comment on the matter.