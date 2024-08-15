Trump holds narrow lead over Harris in Florida: FAU poll

The gap in Florida between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris seems to be closing, according to a new poll by Florida Atlantic University.

FAU's poll with Main Street Research USA has Trump with 47% support from Florida registered likely voters versus Harris at 45%.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running as an independent, has 5% support and is expected to be on Florida’s ballot.

Miami Republicans were quick to squash Democrats’ enthusiasm.

"I can tell you the math does not lie – right now we just celebrated over 1 million registered Republicans over Democrats," said Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera, a surrogate for the Trump campaign. "Mind you, just four years ago, Florida had more Democrats and has had more Democrats than Republicans for its entire history.

Trump won Florida in 2016 and 2020. Polls over the summer suggested he would outdo President Joe Biden, likely in Florida and in key swing states as well.

The Harris-Walz campaign changed things and is now competing against Trump in those key states.

"It certainly is nice to see the polls are shifting because momentum has shifted," said Florida Democrat Chairwoman Nikki Fried. "People are energized, people are excited about this moment more and more. People are coming to events, more people are signing up to help, to make phone calls to do phone banking."

FAU’s poll also looked at Florida's U.S. Senate race, showing Republican Sen. Rick Scott at 47%, Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell at 43%, and 9% are undecided or prefer another candidate.