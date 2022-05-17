Madison Cawthorn Concedes to Chuck Edwards in North Carolina

Buckling under the weight of scandal, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C. — a favorite of former President Donald Trump — conceded that he had lost his re-nomination bid in western North Carolina’s 11th District Tuesday.

Cawthorn spokesman Luke Ball told reporters Tuesday night that the congressman had called state Sen. Chuck Edwards, a conservative backed by many of the state’s establishment players, to concede the race.

Cawthorn, 26, lost despite an 11th-hour appeal from Trump, who encouraged voters to look past the young lawmaker’s run-ins with the law, claims that fellow lawmakers use cocaine and engage in orgies, and images of the first-term congressman wearing lingerie and gyrating naked atop another man in bed.

