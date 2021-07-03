South Beach Building Evacuated Saturday Out Of ‘Abundance Of Caution'

A three-story building in South Beach was evacuated Saturday evening after a building inspector found a flooring system failure.

Miami Beach Fire responded to a public service call around 7 p.m. about a vacant unit at 1619 Lenox Ave.

A building inspector arrived and flagged a flooring system failure in the unit and excessive deflection on an exterior wall.

A building official ordered the evacuation of the building "out of an abundance of caution" until more information could be gathered.

The three-story building has 24 units. One person required assistance with relocation.

This is the second building in as many days that has been evacuated in Miami-Dade.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.