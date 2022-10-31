Aaron Rodgers Trying to Stay Patient Amid Packers' Four-Game Losing Streak

Aaron Rodgers trying to stay patient amid four-game losing streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Green Bay Packers are running out of time to R-E-L-A-X, but their quarterback isn’t sounding the alarm bells just yet.

Aaron Rodgers was critical of his team after a Week 7 loss to the Washington Commanders. That approach didn’t pay off, as Green Bay’s losing ways continued in Week 8 with a primetime defeat against the juggernaut Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

Now on a four-game skid for the first time in six years, Rodgers took a calmer approach to Green Bay’s latest loss.

“The most important thing is to take a beat,” Rodgers said. “After a frustration like this, the last thing you want is to respond in emotion. So take a beat. Let it sit. There’s not a whole lot to say after the game that is really going to spark the team.”

Rodgers completed 19 of 30 passes on the night with 203 yards, two touchdowns and a pick. Green Bay played from behind most of the game, trailing 14-0 early in the second quarter and 24-7 at halftime. The Packers mostly stopped the bleeding in the second half, but Josh Allen and the Bills had enough of a cushion to comfortably pick up a 27-17 victory.

The Packers sit at 3-5 on the season with consecutive defeats against the New York Giants, New York Jets, Commanders and Bills. The sub-.500 record puts them in a tie with the Chicago Bears for second in the NFC North, though both teams are 3.5 games behind the Minnesota Vikings.

Green Bay hasn’t lost five straight games since 2006, and the team will look to avoid reaching a similar skid in Detroit next Sunday. The Packers have won five of their last six games against the Lions with the lone loss coming in an inconsequential Week 18 matchup to close out the 2021 regular season.

In Rodgers’ eyes, just one win could spark a major turnaround.

“I feel like if we just get one, then our whole momentum changes,” he said.