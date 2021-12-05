Alabama edges Michigan for No. 1 spot in College Football Playoff originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2021 College Football Playoff has finally been released and two new teams will fight for their first title of the playoff era.

Alabama will be the No. 1 seed after a 41-24 upset win over Georgia in the SEC Championship game.

Michigan is also headed to the dance at the No. 2 spot beating Iowa 42-3 in the Big Ten Championship game.

Georgia secured the No. 3 in the playoff after suffering a loss to the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs entered the conference championship undefeated with one of the best defenses in the nation.

Cincinnati won the AAC Championship game, finishing their season as the last undefeated FBS team. They were rewarded with the No. 4 spot, becoming the first group of 5 team to make the playoff.

Georgia and Michigan will face off in the Capital One Orange Bowl with Alabama and Cincinnati battling in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

Notre Dame finished the season just outside the top four teams at No. 5, clinching a New Year's Six bowl game and Ohio State is headed to the Rose Bowl at No. 6.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Who: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati

When: Friday, Dec 31, 2021, 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV Channel: ESPN

Capital One Orange Bowl

Who: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia

When: Friday, Dec 31, 2021, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV Channel: ESPN

CFP National Championship

Who: Semifinal Winners

When: Monday, January 10, 2022, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV Channel: ESPN