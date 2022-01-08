Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Watch all the action from the Beijing Olympics live on NBC
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

3 More US Figure Skaters Withdraw From Nationals Due to Positive COVID Tests

The U.S. federation did not disclose which of the ice dancers tested positive

By Dave Skretta

Raffaella Koncius and Alexey Shchepetov
AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Three more skaters have withdrawn from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships due to positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the total dropouts for the week to seven.

Men's competitor William Hubbart withdrew Saturday before his event began. Ice dancers Raffaella Koncius and Alexey Shchepetov, who were 11th after the rhythm dance, also are out. The U.S. federation did not disclose which of the ice dancers tested positive.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Team USA’s winter athletes share how the COVID-19 pandemic affected their training for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Previously, two-time U.S. women's champion Alysa Liu tested positive, as did Amber Glenn. Both dropped out after competing in the short program, when Liu was third. She is expected to be chosen for the Olympic squad later Saturday along with event winner Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Watch all the action from the Beijing Olympics live on NBC

Beijing Olympics Oct 27, 2021

Winter Olympics 2022 Guide With Beijing Dates, Fun Facts and More

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics 2 hours ago

Liu Joins Bell, Chen on US Figure Skating Team for Winter Olympics

Defending pairs champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier never made it on the ice in Nashville after he tested positive. They, like Liu, petitioned the national federation to be chosen for the Olympic team. Knierim and Frazier also are expected to be added for Beijing, where the United States has two spots in pairs.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Beijing 2022 Winter OlympicsCOVID-19U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us