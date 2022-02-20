Finland has defeated the ROC 2-1 to win gold in men's ice hockey at the National Indoor Stadium in the 2022 Winter Games.

FINNISHed the JOB! 🥇



While the ROC looked to claim back-to-back gold after wining in PyeongChang, Finland claimed the first-ever Olympic hockey gold medal in the country's history.

ROC won silver and Slovakia took third place to claim the bronze medal, their first-ever Olympic medal in the event.

Finland has always been in the medal mix, but has not played for a gold medal since the 2006 Torino Games. Now, they have finally reached the pinnacle of international hockey, winning the second gold medal in Beijing for the country and the first-ever gold medal in a team sport.

The Finns also have two silver medals in men's Olympic ice hockey (1988 & 2006) and four bronze medals (1994, 1998, 2010, 2014).