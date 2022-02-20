hockey

Finland Defeats ROC 2-1 to Win Gold in Men's Ice Hockey

Finland wins first-ever gold medal of the Olympic Games in men's ice hockey

By Marsha Green

Russian Olympic Committee's Kirill Semyonov (94) pressures Finland's Harri Pesonen (82) during the men's gold medal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing, China.
AP Photo/Jae C. Hon

Finland has defeated the ROC 2-1 to win gold in men's ice hockey at the National Indoor Stadium in the 2022 Winter Games.

While the ROC looked to claim back-to-back gold after wining in PyeongChang, Finland claimed the first-ever Olympic hockey gold medal in the country's history.

ROC won silver and Slovakia took third place to claim the bronze medal, their first-ever Olympic medal in the event.

Finland has always been in the medal mix, but has not played for a gold medal since the 2006 Torino Games. Now, they have finally reached the pinnacle of international hockey, winning the second gold medal in Beijing for the country and the first-ever gold medal in a team sport.

The Finns also have two silver medals in men's Olympic ice hockey (1988 & 2006) and four bronze medals (1994, 1998, 2010, 2014).

This article tagged under:

hockeyBeijing 2022 Winter Olympics
